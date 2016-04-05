AccorHotels buys luxury home rentals company onefinestay

PARIS, April 5 AccorHotels, Europe's largest hotel group, said on Tuesday it bought British high-end serviced home rental company onefinestay as it fights the rising challenge of online home-sharing company Airbnb and booking websites like Expedia.

The world's fifth-largest hotel group, undergoing a reorganisation initiated by Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin, said it paid 148 million euros ($168.5 million) for onefinestay and pledged to invest a further 64 million to help the company grow worldwide.

Onefinestay, which was launched in London in 2010, has a portfolio of 2,600 properties in London, New York, Paris and Los Angeles, AccorHotels said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)