Berkshire joins group bidding for Citi unit-WSJ

* OneMain could fetch more than $8 bln - WSJ source
* OneMain unit has book value of $2 bln
* Citi in exclusive talks with consortium - WSJ
* Consortium planning to fund deal with equity, debt - WSJ
NEW YORK, July 6 Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) has joined the group bidding for
Citigroup Inc's (C.N) consumer lending unit, the Wall Street
Journal said on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the
matter.
Berkshire has joined the consortium consisting of
private-equity investment firm Centerbridge Capital Partners
LLC and Leucadia National Corp, which is in exclusive talks
with Citigroup for the possible deal, the Journal said.
Citigroup has been trying to shed its OneMain consumer
finance unit, previously named CitiFinancial, as part of its
efforts to slim down after the financial crisis.
The third-largest U.S. bank needed $45 billion in U.S.
government bailouts to survive the crisis. Since then Chief
Executive Vikram Pandit has been trying to sell or wind down
assets he considers not related to the bank's core banking
functions.
The Journal reported that OneMain could fetch more than $8
billion. The unit has a book value of about $2 billion, and
comes with some $13 billion of assets.
A person familiar with the deal told Reuters in March that
Citigroup is working on ways to help buyers finance the deal,
including offering to arrange the necessary loans and bond
offerings. [ID:nN08101968]
The consortium now including Berkshire plans to finance its
purchase with a large equity payment and by borrowing
"significant sums," the Journal said, citing sources.
Citi declined to comment on the report, as did
Centerbridge. Berkshire Hathaway did not immediately respond to
a request for comment.
Berkshire, led by legendary 80-year-old investor Buffett,
could bolster the consortium's prospects to buy OneMain.
Citigroup wants to sell the business to well-capitalized owners
that can keep the business stable, people familiar with the
matter told the Journal.
Buffett, often called the "Oracle of Omaha," is one of the
world's richest men and leads a conglomerate that owns
railroads, insurers and ice cream parlors.
He told investors at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting
this spring that he is on the prowl for acquisitions, and added
that his company was looking at two deals similar in size to
its $9 billion deal to buy the chemicals company Lubrizol Corp
LZ.N. [ID:nN30128250]
OneMain offers personal loans to individuals through its
network of 1,300 branches throughout the United States.
Citigroup considers it part of its "Citi Holdings" unit for
assets it is trying to shed.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore, and Maria Aspan,
Paritosh Bansal and Ben Berkowitz in New York; Editing by
Lincoln Feast, Dave Zimmerman)