Citi hit Moody's hurdle in OneMain sale -source

* OneMain prelim rating lower than Citi expected-source

* Rating made deal financing more expensive -source

* Citi decided to retain $3 bln of OneMain assets -source

* Citi in exclusive talks with Centerbridge group -sources

By Paritosh Bansal and Maria Aspan

NEW YORK, July 6 Citigroup Inc (C.N) is finding its consumer finance unit, OneMain Financial, to be a tough sell.

In recent days, Moody's Investors Service gave OneMain a lower preliminary credit rating than what the U.S. bank had been expecting, making it more expensive to finance a deal, according to a source familiar with the situation on Wednesday.

Citigroup redid the capital and deal structure it had been working on for months following the unexpected blow, and decided to retain $3 billion of OneMain loans, the source said.

Citigroup is now in exclusive negotiations with Centerbridge Capital Partners LLC and Leucadia National Corp, three sources said.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) has also joined that group, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Citigroup has been insisting on getting book value for the unit, the sources said, but the prospective buyer could resist that demand.

"I just find it hard to believe that they will ultimately wind up getting the price they expect because the funding has gotten so much more expensive," one of the sources said.

The setback from Moody's comes on top of concessions to potential buyers that Citigroup had made earlier and highlights how hard the third-largest U.S. bank will have to work to shed the $337 billion of problem assets on its balance sheet.

Some investors fear that as Citigroup sells what it can from Citi Holdings -- the unit that holds those assets -- it could be left holding many of the toxic loans that it's trying to shed.

OneMain, which was previously known as CitiFinancial, has a book value of about $2 billion and initially came with roughly $13 billion of assets.

The $3 billion in loans that Citigroup is retaining now add to billions of dollars of OneMain assets it had decided to keep before starting the auction.

Any buyer would have to find ways to fund OneMain's assets through various types of debt and equity.

Now the presence of Buffett, one of the world's richest men, could prove to be key in the bidding group's ability to do the deal.

"Financing is the most complex part of it," the source said. "If you got Warren Buffett, there is only one guy who has to make a decision about putting money into the company."

Still, the source added that any buyer would likely want Citigroup to provide some credit support for an extended period of time.

In March, sources said Citigroup was offering partial financing and was open to also retaining a stake in the consumer finance business. [ID:nN08101968]

Citigroup and Centerbridge declined to comment. Berkshire Hathaway, Leucadia and Moody's did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

SHEDDING ASSETS

Citigroup considers its target retail customers to be wealthy people globally, while OneMain focuses on lower-income borrowers through its network of 1,300 branches in the United States.

But buyout shops have been eyeing U.S. consumer finance assets, looking to take advantage of a shrinking supply of consumer loans to people with credit problems as firms like Citigroup exit the market.

OneMain's auction initially attracted a Who's Who of private equity firms, but the field narrowed as Citigroup's insistence on being paid book and the huge financing hurdle proved to be too much for many firms to overcome, sources have said previously.

In the end, the groups that remained in the race included a consortium led by Brysam Global Partners, and another consisting of Apollo Management and J.C. Flowers, sources said.

Last week after Moody's came back with the preliminary rating for OneMain, Citigroup wanted the remaining bidders to re-confirm a book value bid based on the new capital and deal structures, the source said.

Citigroup picked the Centerbridge consortium for exclusive talks, the source said. (Reporting by Paritosh Bansal and Maria Aspan; additional reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore and Ben Berkowitz in New York; Editing by Lincoln Feast, Dave Zimmerman and Lisa Shumaker)