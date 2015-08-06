Springleaf says OneMain deal may be delayed by antitrust concerns

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
Aug 6 Springleaf Holdings Inc said its deal to buy Citigroup Inc's subprime lender OneMain Financial Holdings could be delayed beyond the third quarter over potential antitrust concerns.
Talks with the U.S. Department of Justice and certain state attorneys general are expected to be constructive, the company said on Thursday when it reported second quarter results.
Springleaf said in March that it would buy OneMain for $4.25 billion in cash, creating the largest subprime lender in the United States. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.