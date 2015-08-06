UPDATE 1-Springleaf says OneMain deal with Citi may be delayed

(Adds details, background, shares)

Aug 6 Springleaf Holdings Inc said its deal to buy subprime lender OneMain Financial Holdings from Citigroup Inc could be delayed beyond the third quarter over potential antitrust concerns.

Springleaf's shares fell as much as 8 percent in early trading on Thursday, when it also reported quarterly results that beat analysts' expectations. Citigroup's shares were little changed.

Springleaf agreed in March to buy OneMain for $4.25 billion in cash, creating the largest subprime lender in the United States with $15 billion in assets.

The company said on Thursday it expected talks with the U.S. Department of Justice and certain state attorneys general to be constructive.

Springleaf said it had agreed not to complete the deal before Sept. 10 in order to give the Justice Department enough time to finish its antitrust review.

The offices of state attorneys general may also seek to coordinate their review of the deal with the DOJ's, Springleaf added.

Citi has been seeking to hive off OneMain since at least 2011 as part of the No. 3 U.S. bank's plan to sell unwanted assets and focus on wealthier clients.

Springleaf reported adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share for the three months ended June 30, compared with the 51 cents analysts expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)