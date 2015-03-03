Citi to sell OneMain Financial to SpringLeaf for $4.25 bln

BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MEDC and Hangzhou Municipal Government for global trade
* Alibaba signs Mou with Malaysia's MEDC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
March 3 Citigroup Inc said it has agreed to sell its consumer finance unit OneMain Financial Holdings Inc to subprime lender Springleaf Holdings Inc for $4.25 billion in cash.
The sale of OneMain is a major step in the No. 3 U.S. bank's plan to sell unwanted assets and focus on wealthier clients.
OneMain is part of Citi Holdings, which Citigroup created during the financial crisis to park assets that it wanted to eventually divest or wind down. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
SYDNEY, May 12 Copper prices remained flat in Asia on Friday as equities headed for a strong end to the week and the short-covering that pulled the contract higher overnight failed to re-emerge.
SEOUL, May 12 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it has formed a new division within its semiconductor business for contract chip manufacturing in a move to strengthen its competitiveness.