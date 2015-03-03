版本:
Citi to sell OneMain Financial to SpringLeaf for $4.25 bln

March 3 Citigroup Inc said it has agreed to sell its consumer finance unit OneMain Financial Holdings Inc to subprime lender Springleaf Holdings Inc for $4.25 billion in cash.

The sale of OneMain is a major step in the No. 3 U.S. bank's plan to sell unwanted assets and focus on wealthier clients.

OneMain is part of Citi Holdings, which Citigroup created during the financial crisis to park assets that it wanted to eventually divest or wind down. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
