版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四 16:36 BJT

CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-ONEOK Partners: Credit Suisse cuts price target

(Corrects to say research action is on ONEOK Partners LP , a unit of ONEOK Inc, and not on the parent company)

May 2 ONEOK Partners LP :

* Credit Suisse cuts price target by $5 to $53; rating neutral

For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on RCH/EUROPE Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click RCH/EUROPE Reuters Station users, click .1580

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐