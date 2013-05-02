CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-ONEOK Partners: Credit Suisse cuts price target

(Corrects to say research action is on ONEOK Partners LP , a unit of ONEOK Inc, and not on the parent company)

May 2 ONEOK Partners LP :

* Credit Suisse cuts price target by $5 to $53; rating neutral

