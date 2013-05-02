CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-ONEOK Partners: Credit Suisse cuts price target

BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime to acquire a modern capesize vessel
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces agreement to acquire a modern capesize vessel
(Corrects to say research action is on ONEOK Partners LP , a unit of ONEOK Inc, and not on the parent company)
May 2 ONEOK Partners LP :
* Credit Suisse cuts price target by $5 to $53; rating neutral
* March 2017 average daily volume (ADV) reached 16.9 million contracts, up 18 percent from March 2016
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group -As of April 1, 2017, estimated unaudited amount of aum was about $31.9 billion, a net decrease of about $1.8 billion since March 1, 2017 Source: (http://bit.ly/2o5iClW) Further company coverage: