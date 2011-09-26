UPDATE 1-ONEOK Partners forecasts 20 pct higher 2012 profit

MOVES-Societe Generale names Millat head of sustainable investment solutions
Feb 7 Societe Generale's corporate and investment banking unit appointed Isabelle Millat to the newly created role of head of sustainable investment solutions.
Sept 26 Natural gas processor ONEOK Partners LP forecast 2012 net income to rise by a fifth helped by higher natural gas gathering and processing volumes from projects which will be placed into service next year.
The company said completion of several projects in the Bakken Shale, Cana-Woodford Shale and Granite Wash plays will strengthen earnings.
For 2012, ONEOK Partners expects net income $740-$800 million, up from its 2011 outlook of $630-$660 million.
For 2012, analysts expect net income of $585.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
ONEOK Partners' shares were trading up 3.5 percent at $44.7 after market close on Monday. They closed at $43.28 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Feb 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it hired three senior bankers to its corporate client banking division, to serve companies in the southern United States.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Shire ViroPharma on Tuesday, accusing it of abusing government processes in order to fend off generic competition to its antibiotic Vancocin HCI, the agency said in a statement.