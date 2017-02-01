UPDATE 2-Pipeline company Oneok to buy rest of Oneok Partners for $9.3 bln

* Combined company to have 37,000 mile pipeline network
(Adds background, details)
Feb 1 Pipeline company Oneok Partners LP's
biggest shareholder Oneok Inc said it would buy
the rest of the company for $9.3 billion, the latest master
limited partnership (MLP) deal aimed at simplifying structures
and increasing returns.
MLPs do not pay corporate taxes and must pay out most of
their profits to investors in dividend-style distributions that
attract yield-seeking investors.
But these shareholders tend to flee if a company is
considering cutting or suspending dividends as was the case when
the oil rout began in mid-2014, causing a slowdown in oil
production and subsequently pipeline volumes.
This led to wave of consolidation among MLPs.
Sunoco Logistics Partners LP and Energy Transfer
Partners, both of which are controlled by general
partner Energy Transfer Equity LP, said in November they
would combine.
In September, TransCanada Corp said its unit, Columbia
Pipeline Group, offered to buy Columbia Pipeline Partners LP for
about $848 million in cash.
Oneok said on Wednesday the deal would result in a dividend
increase of 21 percent to 74.5 cents per share, or $2.98
annually.
Oneok's deal comes at time when U.S. pipeline companies are
back in focus after U.S. President Donald Trump signed orders
last month smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL
and Dakota Access oil pipelines.
Oneok said it would pay 0.985 shares for each Oneok Partners
unit it does not already own.
Based on both the stocks' closing price on Tuesday, that
works out to $54.28 per share, representing a premium of 26
percent for shareholders of Oneok Partners.
Oneok Partners' units, which will not be publicly traded
after the deal closes in the second quarter, were at $54.15 in
premarket trade. Oneok's shares were up 1.9 percent at $56.15.
Oneok said it would issue 168.9 million shares for the deal,
representing about 44.5 percent of the total outstanding shares
of the combined company, on a pro forma basis.
The company will have an integrated 37,000 mile network of
natural gas liquids, pipelines and processing plants in the
Williston Basin, U.S. Mid-Continent, Permian Basin, Midwest and
Gulf Coast.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as Oneok's lead
financial adviser and Skadden Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
will provide legal advice.
Barclays is providing financial advice to Oneok Partners
Conflicts Committee and Andrews Kurth Kenyon LLP is its legal
adviser.
(Reporting by Vishaka George and Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru;
Editing by Martina D'Couto)