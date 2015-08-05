Oneok on track to connect 700 wells in N. Dakota Williston shale-CEO

Aug 5 U.S. natural gas company Oneok Inc's
chief executive officer said on Wednesday the company
was on track to connect more than 700 wells in the Williston
shale basin in North Dakota in 2015 and forecast connecting more
than 600 next year.
Oneok CEO Terry Spencer said the company connected more than
260 new wells in the Williston in the second quarter, bringing
its year-to-date total to more than 560 new connections.
"There continues to be an inventory of flared gas in the
Williston basin and we estimate approximately 145 million cubic
feet per day is dedicated to the partnership, with the majority
of the wells flaring already connected to our system," Spencer
said, referring to Oneok Partners LP.
Flaring is the burning of natural gas from the production of
oil, which has nowhere to go. Oneok is building infrastructure
to bring it to market.
Spencer made his comments to analysts on a conference call a
day after the release of the companies' second-quarter earnings.
Oneok Partners gathers, processes, stores and transports
natural gas in the United States while Oneok Inc oversees the
partnership.
There are about 40 rigs drilling in the most productive
areas of the Williston on Oneok's acreage dedication in
northeast McKenzie, northern Dunn and southern Williams
Counties, Spencer said.
In addition, he said more than 900 wells, which have been
drilled but not completed, remain in the basin.
"We expect Williston Basin volume in the third quarter to
reach approximately 650 million cubic feet per day as we
continue to bring on additional field infrastructure," Spencer
said.
Oneok stock fell to a two-year low of $34.63 on Wednesday.
It last traded down 2.2 percent at $34.91.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)