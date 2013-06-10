ONEOK to wind down gas marketing unit; cuts profit forecast again

June 10 Natural gas processor ONEOK Inc
said it would wind down its loss-making gas marketing business
by next year to "remove earnings uncertainty," and the company
lowered its full-year earnings forecast for the second time in
three months.
Low natural gas prices have reduced marketing margins for
the company, pushing the related energy services unit to report
losses for the last five quarters.
"The energy services segment continues to face challenging
industry conditions that show no signs of improving," Chief
Executive John Gibson said in a statement.
Increased natural gas supply and lower price volatility have
reduced opportunities for revenue to cover fixed costs of this
contracted business, he said.
The company expects to take an after-tax charge of about
$100 million related the discontinuation, which accounted for
about 12 percent of ONEOK's total turnover in 2012.
About three-fourth of the charges will be recorded in the
second quarter, ONEOK said.
The wind down will affect 49 people.
The company expects the unit to post a pre-tax operating
loss of about $55 million in 2013 and $15 million in 2014 due to
the accelerated wind-down process, scheduled to be
"substantially" completed by April.
ONEOK, whose bigger businesses include natural gas
processing and transportation, lowered its 2013 earnings
forecast to between $235 million and $285 million from $350
million-$400 million.
Shares of the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company fell 1 percent
in extended trade after closing at $43.90 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Monday.