Satellite operators OneWeb, Intelsat plan conditional merger - sources

NEW YORK Feb 27 OneWeb Ltd, a U.S. satellite
venture backed by SoftBank Group Corp, and debt-laden
satellite operator Intelsat SA plan to merge in a deal
that could be announced as soon as late Monday, according to
people briefed on the plans.
The merger is conditional on approval from the bondholders
of Intelsat SA, which had about $15 billion in debt at Sept. 30,
the people said. The Luxembourg-based company has been trying to
slash its debt through bond exchanges.
The combination of the two would consolidate two players in
the satellite space, and allow Intelsat to address its debt
pile. SoftBank announced its investment in OneWeb, which seeks
to provide affordable internet service with satellites, late
last year.
SoftBank and OneWeb declined to comment. Intelsat did not
immediately respond to a request for comment. The sources asked
not to be identified because the plans for the merger have not
yet been made public.
Some of Intelsat's debt was trading as low as about 40 cents
on the dollar on Monday, according to Thomson Reuters data. The
company had a market capitalization of approximately $500
million.
Last year, Intelsat bondholder Aurelius Capital Management
LP accused the company of defaulting on some of its debt and
improperly paying dividends.
SoftBank this month also announced that it had agreed to
acquire Fortress Investment Group LLC for $3.3 billion.
The merger was first reported by Sky News.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; writing by Jessica DiNapoli;
Editing by Cynthia Osterman)