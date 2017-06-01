UPDATE 2-Intelsat says it expects $14 bln OneWeb merger deal to fail

(Adds share change for Intelsat competitors)
By Jessica DiNapoli and Aishwarya Venugopal
June 1 Satellite operator Intelsat SA said
it expects its $14 billion merger with peer OneWeb Ltd, which is
backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, to fall through
as it failed to get enough of its creditors to back the deal.
Debt-laden Intelsat and the U.S. satellite startup in
February had agreed to merge in a complex and risky
share-for-share deal that required debt investors to accept less
than full face value on their holdings.
The failure of the deal to close represents a blow to
SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son, a prolific dealmaker who
saw an opportunity to combine OneWeb and Intelsat to create a
network of satellites to help provide internet access worldwide.
Intelsat said on Thursday it had terminated a series of debt
swap offers tied to the deal as its creditors did not accept the
terms by the May 31 deadline. Intelsat and OneWeb
plan to end their merger on June 2.
"While we are disappointed Intelsat was not able to achieve
an acceptable agreement with its bondholders, we continue to be
enthusiastic about OneWeb's standalone prospects, and its
potential to disrupt the satellite industry and communications
business generally," said Alok Sama, SoftBank's president and
chief financial officer. "SoftBank will continue to work with
the OneWeb management team to seek alternative paths to
accelerate its strategy."
Intelsat shares were down about 1.6 percent at $3.03 on
Thursday. The company's bonds fell but later pared losses,
according to Thomson Reuters IFR.
SoftBank has said it has had discussions with competitors of
Intelsat on other potential deals. Shares of other satellite
companies were up on speculation that they could be targets of
OneWeb.
UK-based Inmarsat plc closed up 5.6 percent, and
Luxembourg-based SES SA closed up about 4 percent
Thursday. U.S. broadband company ViaSat Inc was up
around 3 percent.
As part of the deal, SoftBank planned to buy voting and
non-voting shares in the combined company for $1.7 billion in
cash and take a 39.9 percent voting stake.
In the hopes of enticing more participation from
bondholders, Intelsat had extended the deadline for the debt
swap several times, and also improved the terms. The final offer
asked Intelsat debt investors to take a total haircut on their
holdings of $2.85 billion.
"There were many stakeholders' interests that needed to be
satisfied in this complex transaction," Intelsat CEO Stephen
Spengler said in a statement.
Reuters had reported on Wednesday that SoftBank would let
the merger drop.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru and Jessica
DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Bill Rigby)