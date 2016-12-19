SoftBank to invest $1 billion in U.S. satellite venture OneWeb

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 19 SoftBank Group Corp has agreed to invest $1 billion in OneWeb Ltd, which is building a constellation of satellites to improve global broadband access, the Japanese Internet conglomerate and the U.S. startup firm said on Monday.
The investment is part of a $1.2 billion fundraising by OneWeb, with the remaining $200 million funded by its current investors.
The announcement comes after SoftBank's founder billionaire businessman Masayoshi Son pledged a $50 billion investment in the United States in a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump this month.
OneWeb, established in 2012, aims to provide affordable internet access "to billions of people around the world," the company said in a statement.
Existing investors in OneWeb include Qualcomm Inc and Airbus Group. (Editing by Keith Weir)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.