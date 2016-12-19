UPDATE 1-SoftBank to invest $1 billion in U.S. venture OneWeb as part of $50 billion pledge

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 19 SoftBank Group Corp has agreed to invest $1 billion in U.S. satellite venture OneWeb Ltd, marking the first tranche of a $50 billion U.S. investment the Japanese telecoms and technology company's founder Masayoshi Son pledged to President-elect Donald Trump.
"Earlier this month, I met with President-Elect Trump and shared my commitment to investing and creating jobs in the United States," Son said in a joint statement with OneWeb. "This is the first step in that commitment."
The investment is part of a $1.2 billion fundraising by OneWeb, which is seeking to provide affordable internet access to people around the world with satellites.
The remaining $200 million will be funded by its current investors, which include Qualcomm Inc, Airbus Group and Virgin Group. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017.
In making his $50 billion pledge in the meeting with Trump, Son said his investment would create 50,000 new jobs, a move the U.S. President-elect claimed was a direct result of his election win.
The latest investment will come directly from SoftBank, not from a $100 billion tech fund it is launching with Saudi Arabia, even though Son has said that large-scale investments would be made through the tech fund to avoid a further expansion of its debt.
OneWeb, established in 2012 and based in Arlington, Virginia, plans to use the funds to build a plant in Florida to produce low-cost satellites, creating almost 3,000 new jobs in the United States over the next four years.
Son is steering SoftBank, a diverse company that holds stakes in U.S. carrier Sprint, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and other firms, towards cutting-edge tech investments as the telecoms services markets mature. It purchased U.K. chip design firm Arm Holdings for $32 billion this year in Japan's largest ever overseas deal.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.