MOVES-Onex appoints Horton portfolio manager for Onex Credit

Oct 11 Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp appointed Brian Horton portfolio manager at Onex Credit, which focuses on non-investment grade credit investing and manages about $7.5 billion.

Horton, who has about 25 years of experience, will work with Paul Travers and focus on the collateralized loan obligation platform.

Toronto-based Onex says its businesses have about $36 billion in assets generating annual revenue of $23 billion.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)

