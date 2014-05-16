Onex Corp posts profit as revenue climbs

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 18
April 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO May 16 Onex Corp, one of Canada's biggest private equity firms, reported a first-quarter profit and slightly higher revenue.
Onex said it had earned $99 million, compared with a year-earlier loss of $271 million. Revenue rose 3 percent to $6.5 billion, while capital per share increased by 18 percent, above the company's long-term goal of 15 percent.
Toronto-based Onex owns stakes in several companies, including electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc, and manages a handful of private equity funds.
In a statement, the company said it had been an "active seller" of assets in 2014. Along with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, it said in April that it would sell industrial conglomerate Gates Corp to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for $5.4 billion. (Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
April 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Emergency workers were investigating a hazardous material spill at Tesla Inc's Gigafactory battery plant in Nevada on Monday, but there were no significant injuries and no threat to the public, authorities said.
* Proposed buy of Metropolitan Colliery, associated 16.67% interest in Port Kembla coal terminal from Australian unit of Peabody to not proceed