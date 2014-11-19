TRLPC-Banks line up to finance Onex's bid for SIG

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 19 Around 10 banks are lining up to
provide up to 3 billion euros (3.76 billion US dollar) of
leveraged loans and high yield bonds to back Canadian buyout
firm Onex Corp's potential acquisition of Swiss packaging group
SIG Combibloc Group, banking sources said on Wednesday.
Onex is expected to reach an agreement as early as this week
for SIG, the world's second largest maker of drink cartons, in a
sale that could fetch around 3.6 billion euros. Onex had been
bidding against Swiss-based rival Partners Group.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Barclays are expected to
lead the financing on the bonds and loans, respectively. Goldman
Sachs, Nomura and RBC are also expected to be involved at the
second tier of lenders and a third tier could include Credit
Agricole, Mizuho, Rabobank, RBS and UniCredit, the banking
sources said.
The debt package will be denominated in euros, sterling and
dollars and equates to between 6-6.5 times SIG's earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around
420 million euros, including undrawn debt, the bankers said.
The financing will launch for syndication early next year if
the sale to Onex goes ahead, the bankers said.
New Zealand's richest man, Graeme Hart bought
Switzerland-based SIG in 2007.
SIG manufactures aseptic carton packaging that allows
juices, milk, soups and sauces to be stored for a long period of
time without refrigeration. The company has around 5,100
employees in 40 countries.
Onex and SIG were not immediately available to comment.
(1 US dollar = 0.7975 euro)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)