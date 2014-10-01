版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 1日 星期三 17:11 BJT

MOVES-Onex names Christopher Govan to succeed Donald Lewtas as CFO

Oct 1 Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp appointed Christopher Govan to succeed Donald Lewtas as chief financial officer, effective March 1.

Lewtas, who has been serving as chief financial officer since 2008, will continue to manage the company's purchasing and share services initiative.

Govan joined the company in 1998 and is currently a managing director, overseeing corporate and fund administration, and taxation.

Govan as CFO will manage Onex's finance, treasury, reporting and technology functions. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐