Onex to buy Nielsen Holdings's expositions business for $950 mln

BRIEF-U.S. FDA issues CRL for baricitinib
* Letter indicates that FDA is unable to approve application in its current form
May 6 Canadian private equity company Onex Corp said it will buy TV ratings firm Nielsen Holdings N.V.'s expositions business for $950 million.
Nielsen Expositions is an operator of large, business-to-business tradeshows in the United States.
In March, Reuters reported Nielsen Holdings was in the early stages of selling its expositions business.
* Letter indicates that FDA is unable to approve application in its current form
LOS ANGELES, April 14 For die-hard "Star Wars" collectors, this weekend's fan convention in Orlando, Florida, is a must-attend event. The annual Star Wars Celebration is the only place Walt Disney Co licensees are selling a new Luke Skywalker action figure, limited-edition Stormtrooper helmets and other coveted merchandise.
* Will redeem all of its outstanding $700 million in principal amount of 7.0% senior notes due 2022 on May 15, 2017