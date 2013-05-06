版本:
Onex to buy Nielsen Holdings's expositions business for $950 mln

May 6 Canadian private equity company Onex Corp said it will buy TV ratings firm Nielsen Holdings N.V.'s expositions business for $950 million.

Nielsen Expositions is an operator of large, business-to-business tradeshows in the United States.

In March, Reuters reported Nielsen Holdings was in the early stages of selling its expositions business.
