India's ONGC: talks with ConocoPhillips at nascent stage

UPDATE 2-S.Korea's Lotte Duty Free says China cyber attacks crashed website
* Cyber attack downs Duty Free website, virus hits Group site
MUMBAI Jan 17 Indian state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp has denied media reports that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with ConocoPhillips for selling stakes in oil and gas blocks.
"We are denying this. The discussions are at a very nascent stage," an ONGC spokeswoman told Reuters.
Earlier on Tuesday, television channel CNBC TV18 quoted unnamed sources as saying that ConocoPhillips had signed a memorandum of understanding to buy stakes in multiple blocks of ONGC.
LONDON, March 2 European shares steadied early on Thursday, pausing after a strong rally in the previous session, with strong earnings updates driving shares in Melrose Industries and Subsea 7.
* Raises merger savings target to $1.75 bln from $1.4 bln (Adds shares, analyst comment)