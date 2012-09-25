India's ONGC head denies bidding for assets of ConocoPhillips

BRIEF-Keyera announces operational outage at Alberta Envirofuels
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend
MUMBAI, Sept 25 India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has not yet made a bid for stakes in Canadian oil sands assets owned by ConocoPhillips, the head of the state-run oil explorer said on Tuesday.
"I can categorically say that we have not made a bid yet. We keep on looking at international opportunities," said Sudhir Vasudeva, when asked about a possible bid.
On Monday, a source at ONGC said the company, along with two other state-controlled refiners Oil India Ltd and Indian Oil Corp, had bid $5 billion for the assets of ConocoPhillips.
TOKYO, Feb 21 A resort hosting casinos in Japan could cost up to $10 billion to build, Las Vegas Sands Corp's chief said, as the casino operator looks to win operating rights in what is widely expected to become the world's second-biggest casino market.
