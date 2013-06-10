版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 10日 星期一 21:28 BJT

India firms bid $2.5 bln for Anadarko's 10 pct in Mozambique field-source

NEW DELHI, June 10 India's state-owned ONGC Videsh Ltd and Oil India Ltd continue to seek a 10 percent stake in a Mozambique gas field from Anadarko Petroleum Corp and have bid about $2.5 billion for it, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

ONGC Videsh, the overseas arm of explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corp, and Oil India, earlier on Monday said they have agreed to buy Indian conglomerate Videocon Group's 10 percent stake in the field for $2.48 billion.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐