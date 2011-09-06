版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 6日 星期二 09:13 BJT

India to offer up to 427.77 mln ONGC shares in offer -source

HONG KONG, Sept 6 India's government will offer up to 426.77 million shares in state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) in a deal valued at about 110 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) at current market prices, a source with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters late on Monday.

The transaction is expected to be priced on Sept. 27, said the source, who couldn't be named because details aren't yet public. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ken Wills)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐