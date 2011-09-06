India to offer up to 427.77 mln ONGC shares in offer -source

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks up on rising commodities; Suzano leads gains

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 9 Brazilian stocks rose on Thursday as prices of commodities advanced, with pulp and paper company Suzano Papel e Celulose SA leading gains after fourth-quarter earnings. Preferred shares in Suzano jumped 3 percent, the biggest gainers on the benchmark Bovespa stock index, on a sharp drop in cash costs for pulp production. "We believe that Suzano is well positioned to overcome a potential challenging scenario of lower pulp prices and a