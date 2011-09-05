UPDATE 2-India's ONGC to launch $2.5 bln offer Sept 20-sources

* ONGC files share sale prospectus with regulator late
Monday
* Offer to start Sep 20, close Sep 23
* Offer delayed by more than 6 months
By Prashant Mehra and Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI, Sept 5 Indian state-run explorer Oil and
Natural Gas Corp's follow-on share sale, valued at
around $2.5 billion and delayed by more than six months, is
likely to launch on Sept 20 and will close on Sept 23, sources
said on Monday.
The share sale, first scheduled for March, has
been postponed several times this year due to turmoil in global
markets and lingering concerns over government fuel subsidies,
part of which are borne by ONGC.
At the current stock price, the sale of a 5 percent stake by
the Indian government would fetch nearly $2.5 billion but the
shares are widely expected to be issued at a slight discount as
the government looks to attract investors in a volatile market.
ONGC filed the prospectus for the public offer with the
markets regulator late on Monday, said a source with direct
knowledge of the matter.
All the sources declined to be identified as the matter was
not public yet.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch , Citi , HSBC
, JM Financial , Morgan Stanley and
Nomura are the managers on the issue.
The offer is part of a broader federal plan to raise about
$9 billion from share sales this fiscal year, an effort aimed at
plugging India's fiscal gap and generating funds for schemes for
the poor.
Last year, the government raised $3.4 billion from
a blockbuster initial public offer of Coal India , the
world's largest coal miner.
In May, Power Finance Corporation completed a $1
billion share sale, the only divestment so far this fiscal year.
The government received heavy interest from foreign investors
for both offers.
Indian companies raised $7.1 billion in equity in the first
half of 2011, down 42 percent from the year-ago period, Thomson
Reuters data showed.
India's main stock index is down nearly 19 percent
so far this year, making it one of the world's worst-performing
markets.
Shares in ONGC, the third-largest listed firm in India by
market value, have declined more than 20 percent so far in 2011.
The stock ended down 2.6 percent at 256.95 rupees in a Mumbai
market that fell 0.6 percent.
The company posted a 12 percent rise in first quarter
profit, helped by higher crude oil and gas prices, but has seen
its profit growth slow in recent quarters due to state-set fuel
prices, which are lower than market rates.
(Additional reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Jui
Chakravorty)