CORRECTED-Univision buys stake in owner of satirical site the Onion

Jan 19 The Onion - the satirical website famous for headlines like "Black man given worst job in Nation" following the election of Barack Obama as U.S. president in 2008 - has a new major shareholder.

Univision Communications Inc, the U.S. Spanish-language broadcaster, has bought a 40 percent stake in Onion Inc, the company that owns the site as well as film review website The A.V. Club and satire site ClickHole.

"The communications company has acquired a good chunk of Onion Inc as of (Tuesday), and may acquire the remainder down the line," Onion Chief Executive Mike McAvoy said in a memo to employees.

Univision said on Tuesday its digital arm is a minority investor in Onion.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but a source in Onion said the deal was for a 40 percent stake valued at less than $200 million.

Univision Digital will work with Onion to look at new content offerings including short and long-form formats for Onion's brands, the company said.

The Onion, which humorously claims a daily readership of 4.3 trillion on its website and ownership of a majority of the world's transoceanic shipping lanes, was founded in 1988.

"It (comedy) has also proven to be an incredibly engaging format for millennial audiences, and is expected to play a key part in the 2016 presidential election process via our robust content offerings in Spanish and English," said Isaac Lee, chief news and digital officer of Univision.

New York-based Univision owns a highly rated Spanish language broadcast network that sometimes beats English language broadcasters such as NBC in the primetime ratings race.

