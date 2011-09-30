版本:
Peru to broker Cerro Verde wage talks, strike

 * Government declares Cerro Verde strike legal
 * Freeport-McMoRan says output not impacted
 LIMA, Sept 30 Peru's government was set to
broker wage talks on Friday to end the second labor strike this
month at Freeport-McMoRan's (FCX.N) giant Cerro Verde mine,
which churns outs 2 percent of global copper supply.
 The mediation effort will test the ability of leftist
President Ollanta Humala, who took office in July, to resolve
labor and environmental conflicts that constantly arise in the
Andean country, where mineral exports traditionally drive
economic growth and communities want a slice of surging
corporate profits.
 The strike entered its second day on Friday and the
government, in what appeared to be a bid to pressure the
company to reach a deal to raise pay for workers, has declared
the strike legal -- a move that means the company cannot hire
temporary workers to replace union members on the picket line.
 It was the first time a Peruvian government has declared a
strike legal in Cerro Verde's 40-year history and the company
has appealed to overturn the ruling.
 Union leaders say they will paralyze output at the mine,
but Freeport spokesman Eric Kinneberg said production had not
been "materially affected" by the strike and the facility was
operating with "supervisory and personnel that volunteered to
work under strike conditions."
 U.S.-based Freeport controls the Cerro Verde mine, which
produced 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010. Peruvian precious
metals miner Buenaventura (BVN.N) also has a stake.
 Copper traders said the Cerro Verde walkout had little
impact on global prices for the red metal on Thursday, as
economic concerns overshadowed the strike.
 Cerro Verde's labor contract expired Aug. 31 and its 1,100
workers had put down tools for five days earlier this month to
press the company to sign a new contract. They returned to work
when the government declared the strike illegal.
 Freeport also faces an ongoing strike at its giant Grasberg
mine in Indonesia. Its shares fell 2.9 percent on Thursday to
$31.34 as it faces strikes and on worries about the global
economy.
 Mine workers throughout the developing world have walked
off the job this year to demand a greater share of mining
profits at a time when metals are fetching high prices on
international markets.
  (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Patricia Velez; Editing
by Bob Burgdorfer)

