New bank theft software hits three continents -researchers

* Criminal programs first reported last week have spread to
U.S. and Colombia
* Automated hacking tools ordered $78 million in transfers
at 60 banks
By Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO, June 26 A new wave of automated
hacking of online bank accounts might have stolen $78 million in
the past year from customers in Europe, Latin America and the
United States, according to researchers who peered into the
computers of the hacking gangs.
The groups used recent improvements to two families of
existing malicious software, known as Zeus and SpyEye, which
lodged on the computers of clients at 60 banks.
While previous versions of the software have proved adept at
stealing logon information, the latest variants automate the
subsequent transfer of funds to accounts controlled by
accomplices.
The findings, to be released on Tuesday by security firms
McAfee and Guardian Analytics, confirmed and expanded on
research from Japan-based Trend Micro Inc that was
first reported last week by Reuters.
"This looks like the beginning of a new technique," said
Guardian's Vice President Craig Priess, whose firm specializes
in protecting banks.
The software is sophisticated enough to defeat "chip and
PIN" and other two-factor authentication and to avoid
transferring the entire contents of an account at one time,
which can trigger review, according to the study.
Trend Micro said it had seen the automated versions in
action in Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy.
Guardian and Intel Corp-owned McAfee said the same
technology, while still emerging, had been used by a dozen gangs
against consumers and business clients of financial institutions
in those countries and Colombia, the Netherlands, and the United
States.
"Someone designing this system has insider knowledge as to
what the banks are looking for," said Dave Marcus, research
director at Mcafee Labs.
Server logs viewed by the researchers saw commands from the
fraud rings to transfer a total of $78 million, including
$130,000 from one account. The banks may have been able to block
some of those transactions, the researchers acknowledged.
MONEY MULES
Though written and controlled by different groups, SpyEye
and Zeus share the ability to be installed on computers that
visit malicious websites or legitimate pages that have been
compromised by hackers, as well as through tainted links in
emails.
The programs already have used a technique called "web
injection" to generate new entry fields when victims log on to
any number of banks or other sensitive websites. Instead of
seeing a bank ask for an account number and password, for
example, a victimized user sees requests for both of those and
an ATM card number. All that information is sent to the hacker,
who signs in and transfers money to an accomplice's account.
Those transfers can be time-consuming, and the hacker has to
consider how much can be sent at once without drawing attention.
Multiple, smaller transfers are preferable but take more time.
For the past year or more, some variants have also captured
one-time passwords, such as those sent from the banks by text
messages to client cell phones as an added security measure. But
a hacker had to be online within 30 or 60 seconds in order to
use the one-time password.
The new software allows the criminal to siphon money out at
all hours, potentially increasing the number of hacked accounts
and the speed with which they are drained.
Brett Stone-Gross, a senior security researcher with Dell
Inc unit Dell SecureWorks, said previously that the
main limiting factor for crime groups is the number of
accomplices, known as money mules, that they can hire to accept
transfers from victim accounts. Automation will not lessen the
need for mules, Stone-Gross said.
Trend Micro spoke online with sellers of the automated
transfer modules who were based in Russia, Ukraine and Romania,
where arrests and prosecutions are rare. It said the new
software costs between $300 and $4,000.
Banks generally compensate individuals in full for such
losses if they are detected quickly. But recent versions of
SpyEye and Zeus can present fake account balances to individual
bank customers, so they might not realize their savings are
being drained until too late.