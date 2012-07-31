UPDATE 2-Online poker companies settle with U.S., two to combine

By Joseph Menn and Basil Katz
July 31 U.S. authorities settled a massive fraud
complaint against the world's most popular online poker company
on Tuesday and allowed it to take control of a rival brand,
setting the stage for the company to re-enter the burgeoning
U.S. market.
Isle of Man-based PokerStars agreed to forfeit $731 million,
including $547 million that could be used to reimburse U.S.
customers of the rival, Full Tilt Poker. Full Tilt also agreed
to settle and will cease independent operations.
PokerStars will be barred from employing Full Tilt Chief
Executive Raymond Bitar, who is out on bail in a pending
criminal case, as well as famed affiliated players Howard "The
Professor" Lederer and Chris "Jesus" Ferguson, who were
defendants in the civil case.
PokerStars and Full Tilt became the dominant sites for Web
gamblers in the United States after Congress explicitly banned
real-money gambling on online card games in 2006 and other
companies withdrew from the market.
Federal officials in Manhattan filed the fraud and
money-laundering suit last year and charged various part-owners
and employees, including famous poker professionals at Full
Tilt, with bank fraud and other criminal offenses.
But the Justice Department in Washington later decided that
the Wire Act, one of the laws used in prosecuting gambling
operations, should not apply to state-approved games--opening
the door to the legalization of online poker.
Four weeks ago, Delaware joined Nevada in legalizing online
poker among state residents, and California and several other
states are considering similar measures.
Mark Scheinberg, PokerStars' chairman, said in a statement
that the company was "delighted" to resolve the case and that
the it hoped to join its law-abiding rivals in seeking state
licenses.
"The agreement explicitly permits PokerStars to apply to
relevant U.S. gaming authorities, under both PokerStars and Full
Tilt Poker brands, to offer real money online poker when state
or federal governments introduce a framework to regulate such
activity," Scheinberg said.
Nevada has already begun reviewing applications from some of
the online sites that pulled out in 2006, including Bwin.Party
and 888 Holdings. Those two companies declined to comment on the
long-expected PokerStars deal, but people close to both
previously told Reuters that executives were angry that
PokerStars was set to cash in on the customer loyalty built up
in violation of the law.
888 and Bwin.Party, owner of the former top U.S. site
PartyPoker, "left the country and lost their business, and now
they may be the ones that are really hurt out of this," said
Robert "Chipburner" Turner, a poker champion who advises other
casinos.
PokerStars is expected to pursue deals with land-based
casinos or Indian tribes before applying for online licenses.
Bwin.Party has also teamed with MGM Resorts, while 888
has a contract with Caesars Entertainment Corp. The big
casinos have greater clout and more trust built up with local
regulators, but they lack the expertise, software and brand
recognition of the offshore firms.
Even with two powerful brands, PokerStars does not have a
lock on any state's approval, others in the industry said.
Each state has its own rules and standards for determining
the "suitability" of gambling industry applicants, and legal
histories are a common concern given the historic role of
organized crime, the potential for cheating, and the need to
keep out minors. The online gaming sites also have the ability
to prevent bettors, who are not in states where gambling is
legal, off their sites.
"You can be exonerated in court and still face issues with
regulators," said Michael Pollack, a former adviser to the New
Jersey Casino Conrol Commission chariman, who is now managing
partner of consulting firm Spectrum Gaming Group.
"Department of Justice actions will educate and enlighten
regulators at the state and tribal levels, but so will other
factors, including those related to fairness. These will be
among the toughest decisions in the history of regulated
gaming."