UPDATE 1-Twelve casinos seek online gaming permits in New Jersey

July 1 All 12 Atlantic City casinos took the
first step to secure Internet gaming permits ahead of a Sunday
deadline set by New Jersey regulators, who are preparing for a
projected November start to statewide online poker and other
gaming.
Borgata, co-owned by Boyd Gaming and MGM Resorts
, and Caesars Entertainment were among the casino
operators who notified state regulators of their plans to
partner with an Internet gaming provider, according to Lisa
Spengler, a spokeswoman for New Jersey's Division of Gaming
Enforcement (DGE).
The notifications were a requirement for companies who want
to begin Internet gaming as soon as it goes live in the state.
Regulators have said the earliest online gaming will start in
New Jersey is Nov. 23 but it could be pushed into 2014.
"For applicants that meet this filing deadline, the Division
will be in a position to determine if they can commence Internet
gaming operations by the go-live date," Spengler said.
New Jersey in February became the third state after Nevada
and Delaware to legalize online gambling. Big casinos see New
Jersey as the most lucrative opportunity based on its size and
the fact its law encompasses many forms of gambling beyond, for
example, Nevada's online poker-only bill.
Analysts project Nevada's online gambling market will yield
$50 million to $250 million in annual revenue, while New Jersey
is pegged to generate $500 million to $1 billion yearly.
Other operators that applied to offer online gaming include
the Tropicana Casino and Resort, sold in a bankruptcy sale to a
group of creditors led by Carl Icahn in 2009, and The Golden
Nugget, owned by Landry's Inc.
Licensure to offer Web gaming will be limited to New
Jersey's 12 land-based casinos, which are partnering with online
gaming companies.
The Trump Taj Mahal casino signed an agreement with Las
Vegas-based Ultimate Gaming to bring Internet gambling to New
Jersey, the companies said on Monday. Ultimate Gaming launched
online poker in Nevada in April.
Other casinos have partnered with overseas companies.
Gibralter-based Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment
teamed up with Atlantic City's Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. Four
Atlantic City casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment paired with
European online gaming operator 888 Holdings Plc.