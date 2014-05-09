Google's hotel moves worry travel sector

May 9 Recent partnerships by Google Inc
with hotel chains have raised concern among others in the travel
industry that the search giant is trying to grab more
advertising dollars.
"To the extent that the travel industry is spending
advertising dollars with Priceline or Expedia or TripAdvisor,
Google is well aware of that and they'd like to steal some of
that," said Douglas Quinby, vice president of research at
PhoCusWright, a travel industry research firm.
Google already owns ITA software, a flight information
provider, and has a hotel price ad program that routes consumers
to hotel websites for booking.
In recent months, hotels have agreed to test Google
products, and last month, Google reached a licensing agreement
with a startup called Room 77 that lets guests compare hotel
prices and book rooms.
While many analysts don't think Google is a big threat to
online travel agencies in the immediate future, such agreements
have sparked buzz about what it could eventually do in the
travel sector.
Industry researchers don't believe Google is looking to get
into the business of processing purchases done by online travel
agencies, which are some of its biggest advertisers. They add
the transaction business would require certain capabilities that
would bring new overhead and fixed costs. But Google would like
to court more travel advertising revenue, they said.
Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, which includes the Radisson and
Country Inns & Suites chains, announced a pilot program late
last year allowing guests to search, shop and pay for hotel
stays using Google Hotel Finder, Google Business Photos and
Google Wallet payment applications.
The Best Western chain also signed up to have interactive
photos appear in Google search results.
On its earnings conference call last month, Google said its
travel efforts were meant to provide "more and more detailed
information when people do searches" for hotel bookings or
tickets.
PhoCusWright's Quinby said after its recent moves, Google is
directly competing with hotel search companies like TripAdvisor
inc, Priceline Group Inc Kayak.com and Expedia
Inc's trivago.
Of the $4.7 billion spent on U.S. travel advertising last
year, 52 percent went to websites and other digital channels,
according to PhoCusWright data. Of that, hotels spent the most,
followed by online travel agencies and airlines.
While Google's moves could put some ad revenue from online
travel agencies at risk, Quinby said the online agencies won't
cut ties with the company. "Google is just a huge source of
traffic," he said. "It's not like some of these big (online
travel companies) are suddenly going to stop advertising on
Google."
Henry Harteveldt, an industry analyst with Atmosphere
Research Group, said Google doesn't want to process travel
bookings because there are better profit margins in travel
advertising and search engine marketing, less complicated
businesses.
"Google wants to be more actively involved in travel
advertising and search. They want to do everything except be
that travel agent or the airline or the hotel," Harteveldt said.
Still, he said Google was a threat because its search
capabilities enable it to collect data on consumer interests and
habits that could make it a more compelling business partner
than an online agency for destination marketers, airlines,
cruise companies and other travel sellers.
"Travel companies tell me they are deeply concerned about
Google's potential strength," Harteveldt added.
Google declined to comment.
The biggest online travel agencies said Google is a valued
partner that helps drive business their way.
In a statement, Expedia called Google "an important source
of traffic and highly qualified leads." Expedia said it works
with many search engines and added "to the extent Google can
play a constructive meta role, so much the better."
Priceline Group Chief Executive Officer Darren Huston said
his company had a "really good partnership" with Google and
added he doesn't lose sleep pondering what it might do.
He said that should Google decide to compete more fully with
online travel agencies, it would find a business that takes a
lot of work, given the capabilities needed to process
transactions.
"Travel is one of many areas that (Google) may want to do
more on, and they'll be surprised if they do come down in the
space where we operate (to see) just how hard it is," Huston
said in an interview.
"We're not just an Excel spreadsheet. We have customer
service, credit control, hotel people and 135 offices around the
world doing really hard day-to-day work to maintain the
specialness of this product."
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)