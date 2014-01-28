Vodafone, Liberty line up to buy Spanish cable group-sources

| LONDON/MADRID
LONDON/MADRID Jan 28 Vodafone and
Liberty Global are competing to buy Spain's largest
cable operator, Ono, from its private equity owners, two people
familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
Ono had been planning an initial public offering this year
in a bid to capitalise on a wave of investor interest in the
growing cable sector, sources told Reuters earlier.
Investment funds Providence Equity Partners, Thomas H. Lee
Partners, CCMP Capital Advisors, and Quadrangle Capital own 54
percent of Ono, according to the company's website.
The funds are holding ongoing talks with Vodafone and
Liberty, a person familiar with the situation said.
Spain is one of few European countries, along with France,
where Liberty is not already present. Vodafone, for its part,
has been acquiring broadband assets to allow it to offer bundled
services to consumers and offload traffic from its mobile
networks.
Ono posted a 15 million euro ($21 million) loss in the nine
months to September and its TV business is losing clients as
cash-strapped Spaniards cut leisure spending.
Ono, Vodafone, and Liberty declined to comment. The
Financial Times reported Liberty's interest in Ono earlier on
Tuesday.