UPDATE 1-ON Semiconductor Q2 adj profit misses Street

* Q2 EPS $0.25 vs est $0.26

* Q2 sales $905.8 mln vs est $877.8 mln

* Sees Q3 rev $895-$925 mln

* Shares down 1 pct in after-market trade

Aug 3 Chipmaker ON Semiconductor Corp posted a lower-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit, partly hurt by weak margins due to the earthquake in Japan.

ON Semiconductor makes audio and power management chips used in mobile phones, medical equipment, cars and electronics.

It expects revenue to be about $895-$925 million in the third quarter compared with analysts' estimates of $912 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the quarter ended July 1, the net income was $41 million, or 9 cents per share, compared with $78.7 million, or 18 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, the company earned 25 cents a share.

Revenue of the company, which competes with Infineon (IFXGn.DE), Intersil Corp , Fairchild Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics , rose 4 percent to $905.8 million.

Gross margins fell to 29.4 percent from 41.8 percent.

Analysts expected earnings of 26 cents a share on sales of $877.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Phoenix, Arizona-based company, which closed at $8.57 on Wednesday on Nasdaq, were down 1 percent in after-market trade. The stock has lost 19 percent of its value since it reported quarterly results in May. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)