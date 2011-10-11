版本:
UPDATE 1-ON Semiconductor suspends ops at Thailand facility

* Operations at Rojana Industrial Park suspended due to floods

* Sees suspension affecting Q4 and 2012 revenue (Follows alerts)

Oct 11 Chipmaker ON Semiconductor Corp said operations at one of its facilities in Thailand has been suspended owing to floods, and it could affect revenues for the fourth quarter and 2012.

The affected SANYO semiconductor division in the Rojana Industrial Park produces about 5-10 percent of ON Semiconductor's total worldwide output, the company said.

The division operates wafer probe and assembly and test operations.

Operations at the company's facility in Bang Pa In have not been impacted by the flooding, it said.

Shares of Phoenix, Arizona-based ON Semiconductor closed at $7.31 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

