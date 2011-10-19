UPDATE 1-ON Semiconductor sees revenue hit from Thailand floods

* Says Rojana unit severely damaged, work suspended indefinitely

Oct 19 Chipmaker ON Semiconductor expects damages at its flood-hit Rojana Park plant in Thailand to hurt its results for about a year and further incremental expenses on restoration-related work.

Severe flooding at the Sanyo Semiconductor unit at the Rojana Industrial Park and now at its Bang Pa In facility in Ayutthaya are expected to hurt revenue by $40-$60 million per quarter over the next three to four quarters.

The company, which had suspended operations at the Rojana plant on Oct. 11, said it will be unable to re-start probe, assembly and test operations at the unit for an indefinite period.

Flooding in Thailand has killed 297 people since late July and caused about $3 billion in damage. A third of the country is under water and electronics manufacturers across Southeast Asia are expected to be affected by the floods.

U.S. hard-drive maker Western Digital Corp chipmaker Microsemi Corp have taken a beating.

ON Semiconductor currently expects an impairment charge of about $50-$65 million in the fourth quarter associated with the Rojana plant, which produces about 10-12 percent of its total output.

The company expects flood damage to exceed the $50 million of potential proceeds it could receive from insurance claims related to its operations at the industrial park.

On Semiconductor said there were no on-site injuries to its employees as a result of the flooding.

Shares of the Phoenix, Arizona-based company closed at $8.06 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)