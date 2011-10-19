UPDATE 1-ON Semiconductor sees revenue hit from Thailand floods

* Says Rojana unit severely damaged, work suspended
indefinitely
* Sees hit on rev, profit for 3-4 quarters from Q4 2011
* Expects rev hit of $40-$60 mln/quarter
* Sees impairment charge of about $50-$65 mln
Oct 19 Chipmaker ON Semiconductor
expects damages at its flood-hit Rojana Park plant in Thailand
to hurt its results for about a year and further incremental
expenses on restoration-related work.
Severe flooding at the Sanyo Semiconductor unit at the
Rojana Industrial Park and now at its Bang Pa In facility in
Ayutthaya are expected to hurt revenue by $40-$60 million per
quarter over the next three to four quarters.
The company, which had suspended operations at the Rojana
plant on Oct. 11, said it will be unable to re-start probe,
assembly and test operations at the unit for an indefinite
period.
Flooding in Thailand has killed 297 people since late July
and caused about $3 billion in damage. A third of the country is
under water and electronics manufacturers across Southeast Asia
are expected to be affected by the floods.
U.S. hard-drive maker Western Digital Corp chipmaker
Microsemi Corp have taken a beating.
ON Semiconductor currently expects an impairment charge of
about $50-$65 million in the fourth quarter associated with the
Rojana plant, which produces about 10-12 percent of its total
output.
The company expects flood damage to exceed the $50 million
of potential proceeds it could receive from insurance claims
related to its operations at the industrial park.
On Semiconductor said there were no on-site injuries to its
employees as a result of the flooding.
Shares of the Phoenix, Arizona-based company closed at $8.06
on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)