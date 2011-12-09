ON Semiconductor ceases some Thai operations after flood

BANGKOK Dec 9 Chip maker ON Semiconductor
said it had decided to cease production at its Sanyo
Semiconductor division on Rajana industrial estate in Thailand
because it would cost too much to restore the facility, given
the extent of damage from flooding.
Production at the Sanyo Semiconductor unit at Rojana and at
its Bang Pa In site, both in central Ayutthaya province, was
suspended in early October.
"...It is not financially viable for us to fully restart our
probe, assembly and test operations in Thailand for an
indefinite period, if at all," the Phoenix, Arizona-based
company said in a statement published on its website.
"As such, the company is ceasing all production at its Sanyo
sites in Ayutthaya, Thailand, and plans to maintain limited
production at its Bang Pa In site," it said, adding about 1,600
employees at the Thai sites would be informed.
The bulk of its Thai operations would be permanently
transferred to other existing facilities, including sites in
Malaysia, the Philippines and China plus some external
subcontractors, it said.
Thailand is the world's second-biggest maker of hard disk
drives and flooding in central provinces, where Western Digital
has factories, has caused disruption to global supply
chains.
ON said some of its products that had been affected would be
available before the end of 2011 but it was expected to take
"multiple quarters" before output of more complex products was
back at full pre-flood capacity.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra told
reporters the flood damage to assets had been put at 1.3
trillion baht ($42.2 billion) and the government would need to
invest in long-term flood defences to restore investors'
confidence.