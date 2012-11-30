Ontario Teachers' fund plans Asia office, building 10-member team

* Teachers' office will be its first in Asia
* Office to be headed by Raju Ruparelia-source
* Teachers' active in deal making in Asia this year
By Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG, Nov 30 Ontario Teachers' Pension
Plan, a leading Canadian pension fund,
plans to open its first Asia office next year in Hong Kong, with
as many as 10 staff, a source with knowledge of the matter said,
as it targets higher returns from direct investments in the
region.
Teachers' is one of the world's largest investors into
private equity firms, and is increasingly active in direct
investing in deals, and the move to set up only its second
office outside Canada underscores the significance of Asia to
influential pension fund managers.
Teachers' president and CEO Jim Leech said in a statement on
Thursday the fund was in the preliminary planning stages of
opening an Asian regional office in Hong Kong.
"Given the global nature of our business and the increasing
importance of the Asian region to our fund, it is logical that
we have a location there," said Leech.
Teachers', Canada's largest single-profession pension
administrator, had $117.1 billion in net assets under management
at the end of 2011.
It has struck some deals in Asia this year on its own, apart
from ploughing money into buyout funds. The fund invested
alongside Unitas Capital in New Zealand Yellow Pages in 2007.
Teachers' plans to move Raju Ruparelia, an Ontario-based
portfolio manager and former investment banker with Credit
Suisse, to head its Asia office which will be based in
Alexandra House, in the heart of the island city's Central
Business District, according to a second source.
Ruparelia is a manager for Teachers' Private Capital, the
private equity investment arm of Ontario Teachers'.
About half of the team will be focused on publicly traded
companies and the remaining half on private markets, the first
source said.
Teachers' spokeswoman Deborah Allan declined to comment on
details of plans for the Hong Kong office, the fund's second
regional office after London, which opened in 2007.
The sources declined to identified as the details were
private.
ACTIVE DEALMAKERS
Teachers' is actively seeking opportunities for direct
investments to increase its share of profits, as pension funds
in general face increasing obligations on account of ageing
populations.
Teachers' said in April that while it was making
double-digit returns on assets, there would be a C$9.6 billion
funding shortfall as the cost of future pension plans are
growing faster than its assets.
Teachers', along with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
(CPPIB) and Caisse du depot et placement, are among the world's
most active dealmakers in recent years, making major bets both
in Canada and overseas.
Earlier this year, CPPIB hired former Goldman Sachs
banker Mark Machin to lead its organisation in Asia.
Teachers' acquired a 9.9 percent stake in South Korea's
Kyobo Life for around $400 million in June, and with
Hastings Funds Management has signed an A$2.3 billion ($2.35
billion) deal on the long-term lease of the Sydney Desalination
Plant with Australia's New South Wales state.