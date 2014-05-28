RPT-Nappy firm Ontex files for Brussels listing

(Repeats story with no changes)
LONDON May 28 Belgian hygiene product company
Ontex is to list on the Euronext Brussels exchange, the firm
said on Wednesday, in a deal which two sources familiar with the
matter said would give the business a value of at least 1.2
billion euros ($1.6 billion).
Ontex said it would sell 325 million euros of new shares and
an as-yet unconfirmed number of existing shares to institutional
and retail investors in order to pay down debt.
The company, which has been owned by private equity firm TPG
and Goldman Sachs since 2010 and makes products
such as baby diapers, is to list at least 25 percent of its
issued share capital.
The listing is being led by Bank of America Merill Lynch
and Goldman Sachs. UBS and JP Morgan
are bookrunners.
The firm had adjusted core earnings (EBITDA) of 174 million
euros in 2013.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)