Private equity owners exit nappy maker Ontex

BRUSSELS, March 6 Texas Pacific Group
and Goldman Sachs have sold their stake in Belgian
hygiene products maker Ontex, the groups said in a
joint statement on Friday.
Ontex listed on the Brussels stock exchange in June 2014 but
TPG and Goldman kept a 22 percent stake in the company through a
joint investment vehicle called Whitehaven B.
The investors said they placed their shares at 25.50 euros a
piece and had sold all of their stake in the group. The sale
involved all of Whitehaven B's shares plus around 1 million
shares on behalf of others.
The total proceeds of the sale were about 400 million euros
($440 million) .
Ontex listed at 18 euros a share, opening at 18.50 on its
first trading day. The shares closed at 26.10 euros on Thursday.
($1 = 0.9080 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)