ON THE MOVE: Barclays Wealth adds eight to Americas team

Feb 9 Barclays Wealth has hired eight new
financial advisers on its Americas team who collectively managed
$4.5 billion in client assets at their previous firms, the firm
said on Thursday.
The new hires, based in Los Angeles and Chicago, came from
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo
and Credit Suisse. They generated a combined $38
million in revenue last year.
Barclays Wealth, the $273 billion wealth management unit of
London-based Barclays Plc, is the largest wealth
manager in Britain by assets under management. The firm has
added more than 100 new investment representatives over the past
three years.
In Los Angeles, advisers Lisa Amster, Audra Lalley, Mark
Lindee, Kevin Monaco and David Garfin joined Barclays Wealth and
will report to Regional Manager Brian Sears.
Amster had previously spent 10 years at Goldman Sachs, where
she was a private wealth adviser. Lalley, a 20-year industry
veteran, was vice president at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth
Management. Lindee was a managing director at Wells Fargo,
joining the firm from Wachovia Securities. Monaco and Garfin
both joined from Credit Suisse Private Banking, where they
worked with high-net-worth families.
In Chicago, advisers Stuart Buck, William Scherr and David
Yaccino joined Barclays Wealth from Goldman Sachs, where they
spent the bulk of their careers stretching back about two
decades each.
The three advisers will report to regional manager Chris
Williams.
Barclays Wealth currently has 13 offices across the United
States.