ON THE MOVE: Wells Fargo, Benjamin Edwards, SCF add advisers

Dec 5 Wells Fargo Advisors, Benjamin F. Edwards
and SCF Securities have expanded their adviser ranks with the
addition of new hires:
WELLS FARGO HIRES FROM MSSB
Wells Fargo Advisors, the nation's third-largest brokerage,
has recruited a former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney adviser to
join its team in Nevada.
David Jancuk, a more than 10-year industry veteran, joined
Wells Fargo's Henderson, Nevada brokerage office
earlier this month after roughly a decade with Morgan Stanley .
Jancuk began his career with Morgan Stanley in 1999 and
stayed with the firm after the merger of Morgan Stanley's
wealth management division and Citigroup's Smith Barney
unit in 2009.
He managed $145 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney and last year produced $714,000 in revenue.
Jancuk now reports to Wells Fargo branch manager Chong Nam.
BENJAMIN EDWARDS RECRUITS FROM WELLS FARGO
Benjamin F. Edwards & Co, a boutique brokerage firm with
ties to the former A.G. Edwards & Sons, has hired a former
Wells Fargo adviser to join its team in Illinois.
Chad Steinbach joined Benjamin F. Edwards' Peru, Illinois
office, the third adviser to join the firm at that location.
The LaSalle-Peru office is a satellite location of the
company's office in Peoria.
Steinbach started his career at A.G. Edwards in 2004, later
joining Wachovia after the firm's acquisition in 2007 and
eventually Wells Fargo after the company bought Wachovia in
2008.
Over the past couple of years, Benjamin F. Edwards has
hired dozens of legacy A.G. Edwards advisers from Wells Fargo.
Steinbach is the firm's third new hire since September.
Benjamin F. Edwards, based in St. Louis, Missouri, was
founded in 2008. The firm does not disclose revenue production
or assets under management for individual advisers.
SCF SECURITIES HIRES FROM BROKERSXPRESS
SCF Securities Inc has recruited a team of five advisers
with a combined assets under management of $100 million from
the boutique broker-dealer BrokersXpress.
Advisers Sherod Waite, Kris Pelster, Garro Ellis, Paul
Anderson and David Anderson joined SCF Securities on Monday in
Bakersfield, California, where their firm is based.
The five advisers together run the firm Moneywise, which
offers securities through SCF Securities.
Waite and Pelster have joined the firm's broker-dealer
platform, while Ellis and Paul and David Anderson have joined
the firm's investment adviser platform.