ON THE MOVE: Morgan Stanley Smith Barney hires from UBS

Nov 3 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, the largest U.S. brokerage by assets, has hired three former UBS advisers who generated more than $8 million in revenue last year, the firm said on Thursday.

Brad Nettune, who had been with UBS UBSN.VX (UBS.N) for four years, joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney (MS.N) on Friday in Short Hills, New Jersey.

Nettune started his career in the late 90s and has also previously worked at Merrill Lynch and Bear, Stearns & Co. He oversaw more than $500 million at UBS and last year generated roughly $3.3 million in revenue.

He reports to manager Jeffrey Crystal

In Atlanta, Georgia, advisers Mark Rosenberg and Fred Weingart have joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where they have been registered since Tuesday.

Both advisers had been with UBS for roughly a decade. Rosenberg, who has been on Barron's list of Top 1,000 Advisors: State-by-State for the past two years, has worked in the industry for more than two decades.

Rosenberg and Weingart produced roughly $5 million in revenue last year and collectively manage $452 million in client assets.

The two advisers are joined by relationship manager Tina-Marie Bryant and client service associate Roberta Berman.

The team reports to branch manager Chip Anderson.

(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Walden Siew)