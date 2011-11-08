On the Move: UBS hires $1.7 bln adviser group from MSSB

Nov 8 UBS Wealth Management Americas (UBS.N) UBSN.VX has hired three former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney advisers who collectively manage $1.7 billion in client assets, the firm said on Tuesday.

Ajay Desai, John Staab and Frank Pellicori have joined the Swiss bank's private wealth management office in Chicago, bringing with them more than a decade each in the advising industry.

The new hires are among the biggest producers to join the unit since the parent Swiss bank suffered a $2.3 billion loss after a rogue trading scandal in September.

"A lot of the bad publicity has created a workplace environment that has made it hard for managers to recruit effectively," said Texas-based financial services recruiter Rick Peterson.

Desai, Staab and Pellicori last year generated a combined $8.3 million in revenue.

Desai most recently served as a managing director at Morgan Stanley's private wealth management division. He was named on both Barron's Top 100 Advisors and Registered Rep's Top 100 Wirehouse Advisors lists this year.

Desai, along with Staab, previously worked at Merrill Lynch before joining Citigroup (C.N), and eventually Morgan Stanley Smith Barney after the merger of Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) wealth management unit and Citi's Smith Barney in 2009.

The team's clients include institutional groups, such as family offices, hedge funds and private equity firms, as well as ultra high-net-worth families and individuals.

The three advisers, together known as the Desai Group, joined UBS on Friday. They report to Dennis Drescher, head of UBS's Chicago private wealth management office.

