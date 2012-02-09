UPDATE 1-Wells Fargo family wealth business gets planning head

* New planning head is based in Winston-Salem

By Ashley Lau

Feb 9 Wells Fargo has picked Lisa Featherngill to head planning for its Abbot Downing family-wealth business, as the company taps into the market of America's richest families.

"Planning has been an integral part of family wealth since its inception," Featherngill said in an interview, referring to the firm's ultra-high-net-worth client base of families with at least $50 million of investable assets.

"They're not concerned about running out of money," said Featherngill, 52, who joined the company five years ago in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. "They're concerned about passing on the values of money."

Featherngill, who has been in the industry for 25 years, will focus on both traditional wealth planning, such as cash flow, investments and wealth transfer, as well as qualitative issues, such as legacy planning, family governance and family wealth education.

She will report to Anthony McEahern, head of Wealth Planning at Wells Fargo.

Abbot Downing is Wells Fargo's newly combined family wealth business, made up of the company's $22.8 billion Family Wealth unit and its $4.7 billion Lowry Hill boutique unit. The integration is expected to be completed by early April. .

Featherngill, who most recently was director of wealth planning for Wells' Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic offices, will remain based in Winston-Salem, the original home of Wachovia headquarters. Featherngill said the bank was a large part of the development of the city and contributed to a lot of the wealth generated by families who did various types of business with Wachovia, which was eventually bought by Wells in 2008.

"There's a lot of wealth that's multigenerational in Winston-Salem," where other businesses started by families, such as HanesBrands Inc and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co, are also headquartered, Featherngill said.

REACHING AMERICA'S RICHEST

A key challenge this year for ultra-wealthy clients will be planning around proposed changes to U.S. tax exemptions in 2013, Featherngill said.

"We're working in a time where there's a lot of uncertainty with the tax law," she said.

Gift and estate exemptions are currently $5.12 million per person, with the tax rate on excess at 35 percent. In 2013, the exemption is expected to return to $1 million, with any excess taxed at 55 percent, Featherngill said.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to transfer wealth," she said. "If you're looking at a married couple, they could transfer more than $10 million before Dec 31 of this year. When people start thinking about transferring wealth, it really becomes a family wealth business."

Jim Steiner, who heads the new Abbot Downing business, told Reuters in November that there were about 10,000 households in the United States with $50 million or more of investable assets.

In an October study of 72 multifamily advising firms, the average client asset size was $48.4 million, according to research and consulting firm Family Wealth Alliance.

By the time Abbot Downing finishes its rebranding effort in early April, it will employ about 300 people and have $27.5 billion in client assets.

"If they do a nice transition with the brand name, they'll be known," said Tom Livergood, founder of Family Wealth Alliance. "It's kind of an interesting and savvy approach to adopt a new name because it gives them a fresh start and an independent feel."

Abbot Downing is "a natural progression for Wells," said California-based financial services recruiter Ron Edde of the Armstrong Financial Group. "They have a lot of people who work with ultra-high-net-worth families."