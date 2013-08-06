Amgen seen raising bid to acquire Onyx Pharmaceuticals -report

Aug 6 Amgen Inc is expected to sweeten
its offer to acquire Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc to $130
per share after its previous bid was rejected as too low,
Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the
matter.
After Amgen's unsolicited offer of $120 per share was turned
down, Onyx said in June it was seeking takeover bids from other
potential buyers.
The $130 offer is currently the highest bid on the table for
Onyx, according the anonymous source, the report said.
A spokeswoman for Amgen, the world's largest biotechnology
company, declined to comment on the report. Onyx also declined
to comment.
The purchase would give Amgen full rights to Onyx's new
blood cancer drug Kyprolis, as well as revenue from Nexavar, a
kidney and liver cancer drug Onyx shares with German drugmaker
Bayer AG.
Onyx shares closed at $132.02 on Nasdaq on Tuesday. They had
traded as high as $136.87 last month in a clear indication that
investors are betting a takeover will come at a higher price.