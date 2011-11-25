OOIL cuts Europe route capacity by 20 pct

HONG KONG Nov 25 Hong Kong-based
container shipping company Orient Overseas (International) Ltd
has cut its capacity on routes to Europe by 20
percent, Chairman and Chief Executive Tung Chee Chen said on
Friday.
"Asia-Pacific is good and growing. The problem is Asia to
America and Europe," Tung told reporters on the sidelines of a
logistics and marine services conference.
He also said the global container shipping industry had lost
money in the third quarter and he was not optimistic about the
industry's 2012 business outlook.
