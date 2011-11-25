UPDATE 1-OOIL cuts Europe route capacity by 20 pct

(Adds chairman quotes and details)
By Alison Leung
HONG KONG Nov 25 Orient Overseas
(International) Ltd (OOIL), a Hong Kong-based
container ship operator, said it has cut its capacity on routes
to Europe by 20 percent and is not optimistic on industry
outlook for next year.
"The shipping industry started losing money in the third
quarter," Chairman and Chief Executive Tung Chee Chen told
reporters on the sidelines of a logistics and maritime
conference here on Friday.
He said OOIL did not need to report third-quarter results
and declined to comment on the company's results in the last
quarter.
"The outlook will eventually depend on Europe's situation,
and whether the debt crisis can be resolved," Tung said. "But in
consideration of today's situation, next year will not be
optimistic."
He added that the Grand Alliance, members of which include
Germany's Hapag-Lloyd AG, Japan's Nippon Yusen KK
and OOIL shipping unit OOCL, had cut European capacity
by one loop to three loops.
One loop had 10 ships and the cut represented about 20
percent of OOIL's European capacity, he said.
"Operating costs are high as fuel and fuel-related costs are
rising and even higher than in 2009, although business is not as
bad as in 2009," Tung said.
Some analysts said they believed OOIL could outperform the
container shipping market but were doubtful it could avoid
losses in an industry downturn in 2012.
Global shipping, which has been seen as a good proxy for
world trade, has been hampered by a huge supply of new ships
ordered during an industry peak in 2007 and 2008.
Weak consumer demand in the United States and Europe has
seen the manufacturing sector in China, the world's factory,
shrink the most in 32 months in November.
OOIL's reported an 86 percent drop in first-half net profit
to $175 million on high fuel costs and low freight rates amid a
supply glut in the shipping industry.
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)