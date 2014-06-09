UPDATE 1-Iraq says to take "severe measures" over Kurdish oil exports

(Adds quotes, details on oilfields)
By Rania El Gamal
VIENNA, June 9 Iraq's oil minister on Monday
condemned the export of pipeline crude from Iraqi Kurdistan and
threatened the region and Turkey, its point of export, with
severe measures.
"What happened in my view was the biggest mistake that has
been made by the Kurds and the Turks...and the Iraqi government
will take severe measures," Abdul Kareem Luaibi told a news
briefing.
He repeated that Baghdad would sue the Turkish government
and Turkish pipeline state owned operator Botas for facilitating
the sale of crude from the Kurdish region without the central
government's consent. The Iraqi government was in the process
informing the United Nations about Ankara's role in the
shipment, he added.
"We have no choice but to go to arbitration and they
(Turkish government) have been informed," Luaibi said.
The semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region has not been
exporting any crude through the Baghdad-controlled Iraq-Turkey
pipeline since the end of 2012.
The oil minister said he expects production this year to
average 3.7 million barrels per day without any output from the
Kurdish region. Exports would average 3 million bpd in 2014, he
added.
Baghdad has signed a series of deals to develop its giant
southern oilfields with major oil companies - including BP
which is leading the project at Rumaila, ExxonMobil
is in charge of West Qurna 1, while Royal Dutch Shell
is operating Majnoon.
Luaibi said he expected finalising amendements to the
exisiting contracts "within days" to lower the previously
estimated output capacity from 9 million bpd to 8.4 million bpd
after 2018 and extending the life of the deals beyond 20 years.
