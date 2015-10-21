版本:
中国
2015年 10月 21日

No talk of OPEC, non-OPEC oil output cuts at meeting - delegates

VIENNA Oct 21 A meeting on Wednesday of oil experts from OPEC and non-member countries aimed at tackling the market's decline yielded no discussion of possible production cuts by nations inside or outside the exporter group, delegates from OPEC and Russia said. (Reporting by Alex Lawler and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dale Hudson)

